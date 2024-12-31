"Now I feel like life is about to begin at 40": Leighton Buzzard father of five drops five stone for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unhappy in real low point with his weight, Kevin Bunda, 39, from Leighton Buzzard was determined to take control of his weight before his 40th birthday in 2025.

On 23 December, just 17 weeks after joining, he achieved his five-stone award and his personal achievement target.

Kevin said: “I feel amazing.. more confident than ever! It feels brilliant to be back in control of my weight. I knew Slimming World worked and my group is the perfect place to stay motivated, inspired and accountable. Now I feel like life is about to begin at 40! I feel like anything is possible!

“This wasn’t my first Slimming World journey but I am determined it would be my last. I remember being nervous about returning to group but quickly felt very welcomed by my consultant Sascha - I felt from day one she believed in me and that meant so much.”

Kevin now 5 stone lighter

Being a busy father of five and working full time meant it had to fit in at home.

He said: “I love food optimising – I cook so many different things I never feel like there’s something I can’t optimise for my new lifestyle. Members of my family have also benefited from some weight loss due to the healthier meals and I still go out often and socialise weekly – it’s all completely possible on the plan.”

Not only has Kevin needed a whole new wardrobe since his dramatic weight loss, he’s also loving being able to be so much more active. “Since joining Slimming World I’ve started cycling again and taking up running. Before Sliming World I couldn’t run for more than 30 seconds I’m now doing 5Ks twice a week,” he said.

Kevin knows that without the support of his weekly group every Monday night he couldn’t have remained as focused as he was: “100 per cent without Sascha and my weekly group I wouldn’t have been able to do it. I refuse to miss it.”

Kevin 5 months ago

Over 68 per cent of men in England are overweight or obese according to official statistics.

Lorraine Martin, Slimming World district manager for Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire said: “ It’s so inspiring to see Kevin’s transformation, and in such a short space of time too. It’s a fantastic reminder that with the right support and the right mindset – anything is possible. With more men struggling with their weight that women nationally, we’d really love to encourage more Men to seek weekly support, motivation and advice from our local groups.

"Not everyone will have a motorway journey like Kevin, life doesn’t always allow, however we know you’re much more likely to be successful long term when you’re getting the right kind of support and weekly encouragement”.

