Parkinson’s UK’s Leighton Buzzard branch issues urgent appeal for volunteers to avoid risk of closure

Parkinson’s UK’s Leighton Buzzard branch is calling on volunteers to help keep the group running, supporting local people with Parkinson's

The activity group has been running for two years and is in high demand, with members from the local community affected by Parkinson’s regularly attending. They hold weekly seated pilates classes every Wednesday from 1:30pm to 2:45pm as well as a monthly social catch up every second Tuesday from 3:30pm to 4:45pm. With low volunteer numbers, the group is now looking for more volunteers to come forward to keep the group running.

These are flexible roles with a big impact. Volunteers will ensure people with Parkinson’s who live locally can access activities that make a real difference to them. Volunteering involves supporting tasks such as handing out refreshments at social meetings, welcoming members, fundraising, and promoting the group locally. With a variety of opportunities available, volunteers can choose roles that fit around their schedule.

Lisa Lowe, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK, said:“Activities provided by local groups are a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but unless new volunteers step forward people could be left without the support they need.

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the group - because with your support we really can change lives.

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people. Join us today!”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including 5,657 people in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Cambridgeshire.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

Visit parkinsons.org.uk for more information about Parkinson’s UK support groups.

For further details about the volunteer vacancies, please contact Lisa Lowe, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK on 0344 225 3614 or email [email protected].