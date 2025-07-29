Photography club at Linslade Canal Festival

As usual Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club had a stall at this year’s Linslade Canal Festival.

On the stall the club exhibited a selection of work created over the past year which demonstrated the range of interests and approaches explored by our members.

We very much enjoyed talking to our visitors about our activities and our photography and what they liked best. Common responses were “… but I do not have an expensive camera” and “I am not very creative”.

Increasingly, however, amazing images are taken with mobile phones. And everyone has one of those these days.

LBPC at Linslade Canal Festival by Carol Curd

Most club members use both a camera and a mobile. One of our talks/workshops this year encouraged photographers to embrace more of the potential of our mobiles. And we have an annual Mobile Phone Competition.

New members are always very welcome at our club, whatever their previous experience. We aim to help everyone to enjoy their photography and find new inspiration. It’s the person taking the photograph that is important, and we can surprise ourselves.

Our new season starts on Wednesday, September 17.We meet weekly at Greenleas School, Derwent Road (7.30pm for an 8pm start).

If you are interested in joining us, you can just turn up and introduce yourself and/or contact us through our website lbpc.org.uk or by emailing us at [email protected]