Print and Digital Image of the Year Competitions
Our independent judge for the competition was Chris Palmer FRPS EFIAP DPAGB APAGB, a hugely experienced CACC and PAGB judge and a member of Amersham Photographic Society.
The trophy for the Print of Year was won by David Manning with a marvellous street shot “The Selfie”. Tim Crabb was second and David Manning was also third.
The trophy for the Digital Image of the Year was won by Roger Turner with a superb natural history close-up of a “Rose Chafer”. Terry Godber was second and Patrick Linford was third.
These competitions mark the end of our season. The new 2024-25 season will start on 18 September. In the meantime, we are hoping to organise some photographic days out to provide creative opportunities for our members and continue to have photographic fun!
We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Rd). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk and join us next season to unleash your creativity.
