As the grand climax to the 2023-24 season, Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club’s annual Print and Digital Image of the Year competitions took place on Wednesday 19 June. Members were invited to submit their best work of the season.

Our independent judge for the competition was Chris Palmer FRPS EFIAP DPAGB APAGB, a hugely experienced CACC and PAGB judge and a member of Amersham Photographic Society.

The trophy for the Print of Year was won by David Manning with a marvellous street shot “The Selfie”. Tim Crabb was second and David Manning was also third.

The trophy for the Digital Image of the Year was won by Roger Turner with a superb natural history close-up of a “Rose Chafer”. Terry Godber was second and Patrick Linford was third.

The Selfie by David Manning ARPS

These competitions mark the end of our season. The new 2024-25 season will start on 18 September. In the meantime, we are hoping to organise some photographic days out to provide creative opportunities for our members and continue to have photographic fun!