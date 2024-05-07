RBL birthday celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we approach the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, it seemed only appropriate we should celebrate the 80th Birthday of Committee Member: Mrs Sandra Jones.

During the Branch monthly committee meeting, Sandra was presented with a cake and flowers, from all the committee members.

Sandra joined the RBL on 29th August 2014 and has been an active member since joining. You will regularly see her at the monthly breakfast Club and is a familiar face on the Poppy Stall in the lead up to Remembrance weekend.

Sandra is the wife of RAF veteran; Ken Jones. Ken served in the RAF Signals Branch. He has been the Branch Secretary for a number of years.

Ken and Sandra met in Stockton on Tees in 1960, prior to Ken Joining the RAF in 1961. They were married in 1965 and Sandra joined Ken in Cyprus. Sandra then spent time with Ken at various locations during his RAF career, before settling in Leighton Buzzard in 1982.

As well as being members of the RBL, both Sandra and Ken are members of RAFA (Royal Air Force Association) and RNA (Royal Navy Association), they also frequent a number of other groups and clubs in the community.

Sandra loves dancing, in particular "The Jive" and to this day she will often be seen on the dance floor at the RBL Social Club.