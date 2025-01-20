Ready, set...tap and go! Contactless ticketing coming to Leighton Buzzard Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Londoners have been paying for trains, trams, buses and even boat journeys with a simple tap for years now, thanks to the magic of contactless payments. Studies show the tech has made travel quicker, cheaper and all-in-all better for people in the capital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now local people can get excited for “London levels of convenience”, says Alex Mayer MP, with the arrival of contactless ticketing on trains to and from Leighton Buzzard Station next month.

The station will be included in the growing “pay as you go” network across London and the South-East as part of the next phase that will add a further 47 stations - including areas such as Basildon, Berkhamsted, and Eton Riverside - funded with £20m from the Labour Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present, passengers hopping on a train in Leighton Buzzard travelling across the East to places like Hemel Hempstead, or on to the capital, have to buy a paper or digital ticket in advance of their journey. Now, all people have to do is use their bank card or smart device to tap on the new station contactless ticket machine, and then tap off on the other side.

Alex Mayer MP at Leighton Buzzard Train Station

Passengers using Contactless tickets also stand to benefit by price “capping” if they continue their journey in London on Tube or TfL bus services. All local people will need to do is tap in and tap out when the system goes live on Sunday, February 2.

Ms Mayer said: “Travelling on public transport should be simple, especially when it comes to how people pay for their journey. That is really important in a climate emergency where we need more people to leaver their cars at home.

“Tap-and-go ticketing makes it easier than ever for passengers perhaps travelling to London or to nearby stations like Hemel Hempstead, removing the need for unnecessary queues and speeding everything up. And if it’s good enough for the capital, then it’s the very least that we should expect here in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trains running at Leighton Buzzard Station are operated by London Northwestern Railway (LNR).

Jonny Wiseman, LNR Customer Experience Director, said: “This new way to pay means our customers at Leighton Buzzard will have greater choice and flexibility over how they use their local station. This welcome investment by the Government also means millions of passengers across the South-East will have access to pay as you go with contactless technology for the first time.”

People should check that contactless can be used at their chosen destination before travelling. Head to the Network Rail website for more information: www.nationalrail.co.uk/tickets-railcards-and-offers/buying-a-ticket/pay-as-you-go-with-contactless/