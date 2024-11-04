Rotary Laser Show draws crowds
The Rotary Club were delighted to work with the Town Council and its officials to deliver a enhanced Laser Light Show for the Leighton Linslade Community. Building on the 2023 event and utilising local organisations and talented local musicians the event was a showcase for innovation and the local community came out to support the event in their thousands.
A Rotary spokesman said: "By working in partnership with a variety of organisations and in particular Leighton Linslade Town Council, we were able to stage a well received and innovative event that brought the public to the Town Centre on a Friday night for a true community event. As with all events their are lessons to learnt and we would be keen to receive feedback from the public."