Severn Trent issues storm and cold weather advice to customers as the New Year starts off wet and freezing

Severn Trent is offering advice to customers as stormy weather and freezing temperatures are expected throughout the New Year.

The region will see heavy rain, strong winds and then freezing temperatures for the rest of the week and to make sure people are prepared the water company is sharing advice including who they should contact when it comes to flooding:

For flooding on roads, small rivers and streams - you should contact your local council to report flooding on roads or blocked drains or grates on highways. They will also help you with groundwater surface flooding, as well as flooding in streams, brooks and small rivers.

For major river flooding - The Environment Agency will be able to help you if you are at risk of flooding due to rising river levels. You can find more information and contact details on their website. Their Flood line number is 0345 988 1188.

For sewer flooding or flooding due to burst pipes - If the flooding is coming from the public sewer you will need to contact us. If the flooding is due to heavy rain, we may need to wait for the flood water to subside before we can investigate. You should also contact your insurer so they can give you help and advice.

Scott Ludford, Waste Lead for Severn Trent, said: “We know just how distressing any form of flooding can be and with more extreme weather events on the horizon being driven by climate change, we want to make sure that our customers are as prepared as possible if we see a return of last year’s stormy conditions.”

Storms can produce different kinds of flooding events, with surface water on the streets potentially resulting from blocked roadside drains, ground saturation, or when the amount of rain falling overwhelms the capacity of the sewers.

Scott added: “If the flooding is rainwater, it should subside on its own once the weather starts to clear and it stops raining. But if you see sewer flooding from a public drain or manhole should contact us and we’ll send someone out as soon as possible.”

There are a few steps that people can take to help keep their home flood-free during stormy conditions:

Empty any water butts in the garden before the rain starts, this will help reduce the rainwater flow into the drains when a storm arrives.

Check that your home and garden drains are free-flowing – clear out any leaves or other waste so rainwater can more easily flow away.

Have a look at the roadside drains around your house and clear any leaves or debris that you can – or get in touch with your local council if blocked.

When it comes to freezing temperatures, there are many ways people prepare their home, and customers are being encouraged to share these with loved ones and neighbours to help keep them protected over the winter months. Tips and advice include:

Wrap all pipework, fittings, and storage tanks in unheated areas of the home (such as lofts, roofs, outbuildings and garages) with insulation. It’s best to use good quality waterproof foam which can be found at the local DIY store

Anyone who has outside taps, either insulate them or drain them down to the pipework that links to the tap. Don’t worry too much about the underground water pipes which lead to the home. These should be buried deep enough to protect them from the frost

Make sure that everyone in the household know where the stop tap is located so that it can be reached quickly in an emergency. Stop taps are usually located under the kitchen sink, in the garage or in a ground floor utility room or bathroom, near to where the water supply pipe first enters the home

Customers are also reminded to checking you can turn stop taps easily, as they can often get stuck if they’re not used very often. Finding that it’s stuck or broken when there is a burst may just complicate the problem further Registered plumbers can also check household pipes to make sure they’re properly lagged and fill in any gaps. Severn Trent supports watersafe.org.uk – a dedicated online search facility for qualified and approved plumbers

More information, including details on who to contact in the event of flooding can be found here www.stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/flooding/what-to-do-during-flooding or by visiting www.stwater.co.uk/ and searching for ‘flooding’.

Further information on how to get the home ready for winter can be found here - www.stwater.co.uk/my-supply/wintertogether