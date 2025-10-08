The lion, the theatre team and the birthday cake!

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre team with Aslan and birthday cake

A week of celebrations as Aylesbury Waterside Theatre turns 15 whilst hosting The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe starring homegrown talent, Stanton Wright as Aslan.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre turns 15 on Sunday 12 October and sharing in the celebrations this week is C.S Lewis’ classic novel, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (running until Sat 11 October).

The timeless piece of children’s literature reached its own milestone this year celebrating its 75th anniversary, and starring homegrown talent, Stanton Wright as Aslan the lion. Stanton attended local secondary school The Grange and is proud to know be playing such an iconic role: ‘Honestly it’s such an amazing privilege and I’m really really grateful! It’s such an epic story... and to be playing Aslan in my hometown, well you can probably imagine, the young boy in me is absolutely buzzing!’

The Aylesbury Waterside Theatre team are looking forward to what the next year brings as they welcome incredible touring shows including Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, Barnum starring Lee Mead, Legally Blonde starring Amber Davies and from the West End, The Choir of Man.

Aylesbury panto legend Andy Collins with Aylesbury Waterside Theatre's Director Chris Hill

Theatre Director Chris Hill said: ‘Celebrating 15 years of Aylesbury Waterside Theatre truly feels like a milestone. Over the past decade and a half, we've welcomed hundreds of thousands of audience members from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, and beyond, entertaining them with an extraordinary range of performances — from plays, musicals and in-conversations to premium tribute acts, concerts, gigs, comedy nights, film screenings, family favourites, community events, conferences, gala dinners and of course, our much-loved and critically-acclaimed Panto!

And the excitement continues to build. Looking ahead, we’re proud to be opening the UK tour of Carlos Acosta’s Nutcracker in Havana, welcoming The Choir of Man fresh from the West End, and staging The Talented Mr Ripley ahead of its West End debut. All this, while gearing up for what’s set to be our best-selling panto of all time with of course, Andy Collins, who has been with us entertaining the festive masses since year one. Thank you to all our audiences for making the Waterside Theatre the success it is today, and here’s to the next 15 years and beyond.’