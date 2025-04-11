Vinyl countdown: MP backs local record shop ahead of Record Store Day

Alex Mayer MP with Gary 'Gazza' Ison

Local MP Alex Mayer has dropped the needle on Record Store Day celebrations in Leighton Buzzard.

The Labour MP stopped by Gazza Records, a much-loved independent record store in town spinning with success as it celebrates its fifth birthday this year - and proving that vinyl really is back in the groove.

Record Store Day sees music lovers across the UK come together to support local independent shops.

Alex met shop owner Gary Ison - known to regulars simply as Gazza - to hear about the store’s work in the community, including through helping get donated instruments to local schools.

Backing the campaign, Alex Mayer MP said:

“Record Store Day is a great opportunity for music lovers - whether you’re a serious collector or just picking up your first LP - to support brilliant local record stores like Gazza’s. Thanks so much to all the independent stores who support musicians and music fans alike. Let’s all make sure we support them too.”

Record Store Day takes place tomorrow (Saturday 12 April)