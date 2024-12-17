A look ahead to the major music award ceremonies taking place in 2025

It’s not just the world of cinema preparing for awards season 2025.

Many artists are waiting with baited breath ahead of the music awards season taking place in the new year.

But how long do they, and ourselves, have to hold our breaths until the ceremonies?

Who from the world of music will be crowned throughout 2025 with the numerous major music award ceremonies set to take place in the new year?

Surely not another Taylor Swift sweep, given the rise of pop stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams and Chappell Roan, right? Or will Charli XCX get some flowers once again in 2025?

While we’re all speculating as to who could win what before the New Year though, there is also the question of when will these award ceremonies take place in 2025? Are the BRIT Awards adjacent to the Grammy Awards, or is there a “sort of” approach to music awards akin to that of major film award ceremonies leading to the Academy Awards?

We’ve scouted some of the major international award ceremonies, coupled with some quintessential home grown ceremonies such as the Mercury Prize and the Ivors, to keep you up to speed with the music award races as and when they commence in the New Year.

Though many ceremonies have yet to have their nominees announced, there are a select few that either have (Grammy awards, for example) or have at least announced the dates we can expect the shortlists to arrive.

So what are the major music award ceremonies we can look forward to in 2025 - and when?

When are the major music award ceremonies in 2025?

Save the date! Here are the key dates for 2025's music award season, including the BRIT Awards and the Grammys. | Canva/Provided

All information is correct as of writing - any updates regarding dates confirmed will be amended as and when that information is available.

Grammy Awards

When: February 2 2025

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Nominations announced: Already announced on November 8 2024.

BRIT Awards

When: March 1 2025

Where: The O2, London

Nominations announced: No date announced as of writing

American Music Awards

When: May 18 2025

Where: Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, California

Nominations announced: No date announced as of writing

MTV Video Music Awards

When: September 10 2025 (tentative)

Where: UBS Arena, New York (tentative)

Nominations announced: August 2025 (exact date pending)

MTV European Music Awards

When: November 9 2025

Where: TBC

Nominations announced: October 2025 (exact date pending)

Latin Grammy Awards

When: February 2 2025.

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California.

Nominations announced: Nominees already announced.

Mercury Prize

When: September 2025 (date to be confirmed in the New Year)

Where: TBC

Nominations announced: July (date to be confirmed in the New Year)

The Ivors

When: May 22 2025.

Where: JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.

Nominations announced: April 24 2025

Who is on your shortlist for the 2025 music awards season so far, and is Charli XCX on it? Let us know your predictions ahead of the ceremonies by leaving a comment down below.