Celebrating the ‘Class of 2025’ at Cedars Day Nursery

There were bittersweet celebrations at Cedars Day Nursery in Leighton Buzzard as pre-schoolers marked the end of their time at the setting with a special graduation ceremony.

With over 140 people in attendance at the milestone event, children from the award-winning setting on Mentmore Road were delighted to dress in traditional mortar boards and gowns to receive their certificates of achievement, where they were cheered on by their proud audience of parents and practitioners, before enjoying a rainbow themed party and send-off.

During the event, children performed the graduation songs they had been eagerly learning and rehearsing since March, whilst the pre-school team shared a heartfelt poem they had written for nursery parents. The celebration continued with a buffet featuring sandwiches chosen by the children during group time, along with a photobooth, tattoo station and more.

Cedars Day Nursery Manager, Lauren Trotter explained: “Graduation was an emotional day for everyone involved. We are incredibly proud of the children for all they have achieved during their time with us. Watching them perform so confidently was an amazing reminder of how far they’ve come, and it was lovely to spend time with our nursery families, who have been a wonderful support over the years. We’ll miss them all a huge amount but we know they’re ready for their next adventure.”