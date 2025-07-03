Chiltern Learning Trust named national multi-academy trust of the year

Staff and pupils at Chiltern Learning Trust are celebrating after winning the prestigious MAT of the Year trophy at the 2025 MAT Excellence Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders from schools and multi-academy trusts (MATs) across the country gathered in eager anticipation for the reveal of this year’s top honours at a ceremony held in London.

The MAT Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of multi-academy trusts and their impact on pupils, staff, and the wider community. The MAT of the Year award is the highest accolade a trust can receive, recognising overall outstanding performance and impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This achievement marks a major milestone in Chiltern Learning Trust’s mission to educate and inspire generations of children.

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Chiltern Learning Trust (LEFT) with staff across the Trust celebrating after winning the MAT of the Year award.

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Chiltern Learning Trust, expressed his pride: “We are absolutely thrilled to be named MAT of the year.

“The united approach we take with our schools has been central to our success, whether that’s our impressive attendance figures or fantastic community events.

“We have a culture of high expectations, and our goal is to make sure that every child loves coming to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The award is a powerful validation of this collective effort, and a true testament to the hundreds of committed and dedicated staff across our schools and the support of the whole school community.

Rob Parsons, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Operations) and Lorraine Hughes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Education) attended the MAT Excellence Awards and proudly the trophy.

“What makes our Trust a special place to work is the genuine care and strong collaboration across all our schools. The sense of belonging is something we treasure.”

Rob Parsons, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Operations) of Chiltern Learning Trust attended the awards ceremony with colleague Lorraine Hughes, Deputy Chief Executive (Education). He said: “It was a brilliant evening, surrounded by so many dedicated leaders in schools and trusts.

“I felt very privileged to accept the award on behalf of those who work so hard within Chiltern and across our schools to support our students and their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award reflects the incredible commitment of all 1,600 staff at the Trust. From our Trustees and Governors to our school leaders, support staff, and teachers, we are very fortunate to have a workforce dedicated to providing the best possible education.”

Chiltern Learning Trust’s vision is brought to life through its recent events which prepare its students for the future and bring together the community. The award comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments.

Recently, a number of its schools in Luton were recognised among the top state secondary schools in the region for attendance. Official data from the Department for Education’s school census showed that these schools significantly outperform national averages in education.

Chiltern Learning Trust is also a recognised leader in innovation within the education field, playing a pioneering role in a government-backed initiative to lead national artificial intelligence (AI) training for schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond supporting schools across the UK with transformative technology, Chiltern Learning Trust is known for its community initiatives, including its annual Performing Arts and Sports Festivals and popular Trust-wide cookery competition.

Lorraine echoed Adrian’s and Rob’s sentiment, adding: “The award was an absolute delight to receive. I was immensely proud to accept it with Rob, on behalf of every single person in our Trust that makes it such a special place.”

Stay up to date with the Trust and its updates here: www.chilternlearningtrust.org