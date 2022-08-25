GCSE students at Leighton Buzzard's Vandyke Upper School 'should feel proud of what they have achieved'

Headteacher Tim Carroll said: “Students have worked really hard and come through difficult times so it is lovely to come together this morning to celebrate their achievements. Even the rain cannot dampen anyone’s spirits this morning!

“Results in the last two years were awarded by schools. This used a different methodology so grades rose, quite understandably. Exams were held this year for the first time since 2019 and nationally results were expected to be a little below last year but above 2019. However, direct comparison across recent years is difficult.

“Students have done well and should feel proud of what they have achieved.

GCSE results day at Vandyke Upper School. Image: Vandyke Upper School.

"Our focus this morning is on student destinations and their next steps. Most students will be joining the Vandyke Sixth Form while some are going to college or taking up an apprenticeship. We are proud of all of them and wish them well next year.”

Arsham Akhoundi achieved highly gaining grade 9 in his three Science subjects and 8 in Maths. He will be studying Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology at A Level and is hoping to go on to study medicine at university.

“It was definitely an anxious wait for the results, “ he said. “I was a bit surprised but obviously really pleased with my grades and I am looking forward to staying at Vandyke into the Sixth Form.”

Lottie Deverill got 9 in her Maths and Further Maths among other top grades. “I am going to study Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Psychology in the Sixth Form. My three years at Vandyke have been great and I am really looking forward to Sixth Form now.”

Will Aylott is joining the Sixth Form to take Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics. “I am hoping to do well at A Level and go on to university to study aerospace engineering,” Will said.

Felix Foster is a talented linguist getting 9 in both French and German. “I am going to study French, Geography, English Language and Music at A Level and then I want to carry on studying languages at university,” Felix said.

With seven grade 9, two grade 8, a grade 7 and a distinction star Georgia Clutchfield has excelled and will study Biology, Maths, Chemistry and Sport in the Sixth Form.

“I was so glad to get the results today after the long wait. My heart was beating out of my chest! My teachers have been great, really supportive,” she said. “They genuinely care and have made my school experience a very good one.”

Emily Probst was pleased with her grades that included a grade 9 in Geography. “But I am not taking Geography at A level,“ she said. “I want to take History, Drama and Music.”

“I was a bit surprised with my grades getting an 8 and seven 7’s but I am delighted,” Abi Angus said. “It was an awful wait, especially this week but I am relieved now and looking forward to the Sixth Form.”

Freya Blackwell is hoping to go to university to study engineering and achieved grade 8 or 9 in her Maths and Sciences. She has chosen A Levels in Biology, Chemistry, English and Art.

Lottie Payne got 9 in History and grade 8 in her Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Maths. She will be taking History, Geography, Chemistry and Biology in the Vandyke Sixth Form.

Naomi Lindsey got grades 8 and 9 in her Sciences and Maths and English, and will pick up A Levels in Maths, Physics, Biology and Chemistry.

Izzy Hincks said: “It was a nice feeling getting my grades. I am most pleased with my grade 9 in Art and English, my 7 in Maths and 8 in History. I am going to study Psychology, Biology and Art at A Level.”

With grades 7 and 8 across the board, Zoe Daniels is hoping to study Film at university and in preparation will be studying A Levels in English Literature, Psychology, Drama and Geography.

Jeannie Bartlett, who achieved five grade 9, four grade 8 and two grade 7, said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Vandyke and I am looking forward to the Sixth Form. My ambition is to study Medicine at university so I have chosen Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Psychology for my A Levels.”

With an aspiration to go on to study Sonography or Radiography after A Levels Ellie-Mae Woodstock said: “I was shocked, especially with my grade 6 in Maths. I worked hard and I am really happy with my grades. I am going to study Chemistry, Biology, English Literature and Psychology.”

