GCSEs: Vandyke Upper in Leighton Buzzard delighted as students achieve deserved success

Congratulations to the class of 2021!... So said headteacher Tim Carroll at Vandyke Upper School in Leighton Buzzard as students opened their GCSE results on Thursday.

“It has been a really enjoyable morning with so many students and parents/carers coming in and a terrific atmosphere. So many students have worked so hard and deserve their successes this morning,” he said.

“They have done brilliantly. They have been a super group of students to work with. Staff understandably feel proud of them and their achievements today.”

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of school assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards. The government is not publishing performance data for any schools this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

Ethan Janes got 11 top grade 9s. “I am very happy and especially with my grades in French and Further Math,” Ethan said. “My teachers really helped me in lockdown especially when it was hard but I got through. I am joining the Vandyke Sixth Form to study maths, chemistry, biology and French.”

Eudora Aladesoun was delighted with her ten grades, all at 8 and 9. “I was really nervous ahead of results day because I’ve got goals that I want to reach so I was relieved and very happy to see my results. I am thinking about studying forensic science at university perhaps so am looking forward to joining the Sixth Form for A-levels.”

Talia Pepper reflected on her 11 grade 9s. “It is insane. I did not expect straight 9s and I feel proud of my results. It has been a long wait but it all feels worth it now. I want to go to medical school so am going to take maths, chemistry, biology and psychology at A-level.”

“I am very happy with all grades at 8 and 9 and especially with my English and history grades,“ said Lea Courtois. “I switched schools in Year 10 and I am so pleased I did. It’s been the best thing for me and I can’t wait to start Sixth Form.”

Oliver Ewing was pleased with his grades, all at 7-9. “I worked well but it was hard working at home in the lockdowns. The teachers taught all of our lessons live and tried to make them interactive so that helped but it was good to get back to lessons in school. I am taking psychology, geography, English and history at A-level and I need to start on my induction work now!”

Ed Grech-Marguerat concurred. “I have got to do some preparatory work now for Sixth Form and it suddenly feels real. I was surprised and pleased with my GCSE grades because I had been feeling a bit anxious waiting. I hope to go on to work in the music industry and so am taking music, French, English and art at A-level.”

Mr Carroll added: “For students from all starting points performance is very strong. Many students now go on to the Vandyke Sixth Form while others move on to college or apprenticeships. We wish them all well.”

