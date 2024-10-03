Greenleas School sustain school games platinum mark

Pupils of Greenleas School with the Platinum School Games Mark Award

Children at Greenleas School marked their commitment to the development of competition across their two sites and into the community through the award of the Platinum School Games Mark earlier this year.

The mark celebrates the school’s engagement with the Chief Medical Officer’s 60 active minutes for every child or 20 minutes for SEND young people.

Pupils enjoy a range of opportunities to develop a love for physical activity which include:

A planned and sequenced PE curriculum taught by the class teacher through 2 lessons per week

A calendar of local intra-school competitions across a range of sports including hockey, multi-sports and gymnastics with opportunities to represent the school

Friday afternoon enrichment opportunities funded through the Sports Premium Grant such as Young Leader training, Bikeability and Cycling Skills, Archery and Tri Golf.

Supported lunch clubs for identified children to increase confidence, offer coaching feedback and opportunities to build on skills.

This is the 7th Year in succession the school has achieved the award, and the school places sport and physical education at the heart of its approach to supporting physical and mental health and wellbeing.