'Impressive collection' of GCSE results at Linslade's Cedars Upper School

Pupils arrived at the school this morning (August 25) to find out their grades, after what had been a tough couple of years of studying during the pandemic.

Staff are all very proud of students' results, and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.

Leah Ferguson-Moore, deputy headteacher at Cedars Upper School said: “Our Year 11s have achieved excellence receiving an impressive collection of results which will open up their choices for the future.

Results day at Cedars Upper School. Image: Chiltern Learning Trust.

“Since returning from lockdown our Year 11s have shown continued determination and drive to aspire to be their best.

"We are so proud of all their endeavours in the classroom, attendance at after school revision sessions and maturity and focus during mock exams.

"Today we share the much-deserved celebrations with all our students and their families.

“Teachers, pastoral and support staff have worked tirelessly to support students’ preparation and revision to ensure their success today.

"We are immensely proud of our Cedars community and wish all our students the best in their futures.”

Cedars Upper School highlighted individual student successes:

Anna Cort achieved 9 grade 9s and Evan Drinkall achieved 9 grade 8s and 9s and a Distinction.

Further students who achieved a full suite of grades 8 and 9 include: Megan Smith, Olivia Msoffe, Mary Rossiter and Annie Scott.

Cedars students’ excellent results included students: Mollie Kinns, Ruby Kinns, Charlie Mills, Millie Sinclair, Elliot Gibson, Sisir Kalavala, Sam Mullinder and Emily Seaborn who all achieved grades 9 to 7 across all their subjects.

Rachel Neal, Head of Year 11, said: “I am so proud of all our students who have worked admirably for their GCSEs. They are a great year group who have pulled together and have achieved excellence despite the barriers of the past two years. Congratulations!”

Evan Drinkall said: “I am very happy with my results and would not have got them if I had not been at Cedars.”

Mollie and Ruby Kinns are staying on at Cedars Sixth Form studying Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Maths, Further Maths, Physics, Art respectively.