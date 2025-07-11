Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool Leighton Buzzard achieves Eco-Schools Green Flag with Distinction

This award celebrates the nursery’s dedication to educating children about the importance of caring for the environment and improving the sustainability of their setting.

To qualify, nurseries must complete the Eco-Schools' seven-step framework. This includes forming an Eco-Committee, consisting of both children and adults, to lead and selecting three Eco-Schools topics to inform actions and projects.

Leighton Buzzard’s Eco-Committee decided to carry out activities around reducing litter, protecting local water ecosystems and limiting waste.

The children took part in regular littler picks around nearby streams. Within the nursery, single-use plastics like cling film were phased out and upcycled pallets and cable reels used as tables and to divide up different areas.

Team members at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool Leighton Buzzard celebrate the achievement.

Additionally, children helped improve natural biodiversity and encourage insects and bee populations by growing sunflowers and their own vegetables in the nursery garden. A care home visit to plant flowers with the residents was described in the feedback from Eco-Schools as “creating beautiful connections across generations.”

“The team was impressed with all the effort and dedication you’ve put into creating real change!” this feedback continued. “Your ability to inspire others, shift behaviours, and make a lasting impact speaks volumes about the strength of your initiatives.”

Hollie Stokes, Nursery Manager at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool Leighton Buzzard, comments "It feels fantastic to have achieved our Eco-Schools Green Flag award again and this time with distinction. The children and nursery team members involved in our appointed Eco-Committee have done a brilliant job getting the whole nursery involved in caring for the planet and educating the next generation of eco-warriors."