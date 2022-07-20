The East Street establishment was previously known as St George's Lower School and converted to an academy in 2019 as part of The Shared Learning Trust.

At its previous inspection in May 2014, the school was judged to be Good, while its latest report praises Rushmere Park as a place where "pupils behave well" with teachers whom "make the lessons interesting".

The report states: "Everyone is friendly at this small school. One pupil represented many, saying, ‘We are nice to everybody’.

Rushmere Park Academy

"‘Playground buddies’ look out for younger pupils and pupils say that they feel safe. They trust the adults to help them. Pupils understand what bullying is. They say it happens, but adults always sort it out.

"Games are regularly organised by adults, and everyone can join in."

The report describes leaders as being "ambitious" about what pupils should be learning, with a "carefully planned" curriculum for all children.

Rushmere Park Academy

Meanwhile, it states that teachers use the curriculum plans to create activities that "engage and enthuse" pupils in their learning, such as counting songs and games, while teachers "explain new ideas clearly" and "check understanding frequently" before moving on.

It added: "Well-trained staff are vigilant from the early years foundation stage to spot any special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)."

Commenting on areas to improve, the report states: "In a few subjects, leaders have not yet identified the most important learning and organised it clearly.

"A few parents lack confidence in school systems for communication and supporting learners with SEND."

The Senior Leadership Team at The Rushmere Park Academy, said: "We are naturally delighted with maintaining the ‘Good’ rating in our latest Ofsted judgement as the current Ofsted framework is a much tougher one.

"This report gives us even more reason to be proud of our pupils and staff and we would like to thank the whole school community for helping make The Rushmere Park Academy an amazing place for children to start their educational journey.

"For anyone who would like further information or who would like their child to join us on our journey to Ofsted Outstanding, please visit https://trpa.thesharedlearningtrust.org.uk/"