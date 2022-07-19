Leighton Buzzard children wanted for the West End stage in '&Juliet' production

Razzamataz has partnered with The Shaftesbury Theatre, home to the smash hit show ‘&Juliet’, to give students a unique opportunity to perform in a gala show at the end of 2022.

A Razzamataz spokeswoman said: “Performing on a West End stage is a dream that many children have. But with such stiff competition, it generally is only the very few who can make that dream a reality.

“But now, Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard is on the lookout for new students that would like to get involved in this wonderful opportunity that will create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Razzamataz

Samantha Wingfield-Jones, principal of Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard, added: “Being part of the cast of the gala show at The Shaftesbury Theatre will be a magical moment for our students and we are so delighted to be able to offer them this amazing opportunity, especially after they missed out on so many during the lockdowns.

“It’s very emotional to see our students perform in such an iconic theatre and from experience we know that this is something that the children and their families hold very dear.

"Razzamataz is all about making memories and we couldn’t be prouder of our team of teachers and staff for making this happen.”

Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard is part of a large network of theatre schools across the UK, enabling them to create impressive opportunities for students.

For several years, pupils got the chance to perform at Her Majesty’s Theatre in the West End and more recently, they took to the stage at London’s 02 as well as Disneyland Paris.

There is even a special trip to New York in the pipeline.

“Children of course come to us to learn how to sing, dance and act,” said Samantha. “But they are being offered so much more thanks to these unique opportunities.

"They are experiencing something that will stay with them for the rest of their life.”

Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard is looking to take on new students to get involved in the opportunities.