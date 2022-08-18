Pupils will be embarking on their future studies at universities including Bath, Nottingham, and Exeter, while others have accepted challenging apprenticeships in the police and fire service.

Headteacher, Tim Carroll, and director of Sixth Form, Kerry Quinn, have praised students for sitting the first A-level tests since the pandemic, in what were "high stakes examinations".

Mr Carroll said: “We are delighted with the results – students have achieved above expectation, got the results their hard work deserves and have done brilliantly.

A-level results day at Vandyke Upper School.

"It has been a lovely morning with students coming into school to collect their results. Most have achieved the grades they needed for university, apprenticeship or their next step which is what these exams are all about.

"The range of degree courses and higher level apprenticeships students are moving onto it is impressive.

"This cohort of students has been through troubling and disrupted times over the last two years and have come through with resilience and a great attitude.

"I could not feel more proud of them.”

Greg Dexter got the A* and A grades he needed to study Aerospace Engineering at the University of Nottingham.

“I had a great time in the Sixth Form,” Greg said. “In the Sixth Form you grow closer to your teachers who are there to support you. My physics teachers were so passionate about the subject and we had some really fulfilling conversations.”

With two A* and two A grades Heather Shepherd is going to Exeter to study Physics and Astro-Physics.

“I read Stephen Hawking when I was younger and have always been fascinated by the universe, how it started and how it might end, so I am excited about starting my university course.

"Joining the Vandyke Sixth Form was a very good choice for me and I am grateful to my teachers for helping me to achieve my ambition.”

Callum Shepherd is going to study Chemical Engineering at the University of Bath with his A* and A grades.

He said: “The covid lockdown was tricky and my grades dropped, so I needed to pull things round. I put a lot of time into study and it has paid off. Thanks to my teachers who pointed me in the right direction.”

Lois Baulard achieved well including top marks in Health and Social Care. Lois will be working in Chicago next year before starting her Sociology degree in Newcastle.

Amber Nuttall achieved the grades to study Animal Management at Shuttleworth College and she is hoping to fulfil her ambition to be a zoo keeper.

Ben Avis got an A* in Geography along strong grades in Maths and Physics and is taking up a coveted degree apprenticeship in railway engineering.

“I will be sad to leave the school,” Ben said. “It has been a great experience and I feel ready for the next step, which starts very soon.”

Inkie Parkinson achieved top grades across the board and will be studying in Leeds.

Inkie said: “I wasn’t always on track for these grades but I turned it round. I worked really hard in Year 13 and I am really happy now that the effort was worth it.”

With straight A* grades Jess Kefford has chosen to study Sports Science at Exeter.

“I liked all of my subjects equally, so choosing a degree course was not easy,” Jess said. “I joined Vandyke after GCSEs and it was 100per cent a good decision. It is an amazing place. I have loved it.”

Poppy Smith will be studying medicine at UEA in Norwich.

Poppy said: "I am thrilled and my parents are delighted for me. I want to work in paediatrics, so six years of study is just the start!

"I was a little anxious waiting for the results, especially my Chemistry, but I did it. I have really enjoyed my time at Gilbert Inglefield and then Vandyke, and I feel well prepared and excited about further study.”

Theo Quick achieved A*,B, B and is already training to be a firefighter.

“I am training as an on-call fire fighter and hope later to transfer to become a full-time fire fighter,” Theo said. “I have been especially involved in music and sport at Vandyke and have loved every minute of it.”

Another student going to study Physics is Emma Baker who got A*, A*, B and will be going to the University of Birmingham.

Ellen Baxter aims to be a professional musician and will be studying on a four year course at the prestigious Leeds Conservatoire.

She said: “I tried not to think about the results until today but I am pleased with my results and especially getting top marks in Music. It has really set me up for further study and a career in the music industry. The music course was so flexible and allowed me to be creative.”

Representing Great Britain at tumbling and managing her studies presented a tough challenge for Georgi Issott but Georgi, who won the U-21 British Championships aged 17 and competed in 2021 at the World Championships in Azerbaijan, achieved superb grades and now starts her apprenticeship

in the police.

Georgi said: “I have always wanted to be a police officer and so starting in September will be exciting. It felt like a long wait and I tried not to think about my results but I am pleased with them now it is all over.”

Jacob Kempster achieved A*, A and B grades and has decided against taking up his university offer, instead starting an amazing opportunity to work at Pinewood Studios on the Star Wars show designing and building props.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Vandyke. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. It has been crazy but thanks to my teachers who have been wonderful!

"Waiting for my results was hard but I knew I had worked hard, put in the hours and had tried my best. I start on the Star Wars project next week which is a fantastic opportunity.”

“It was an anxious wait as I wasn’t sure how the exams had gone,” said Saffya Crownie. “But today I got my results and it is all fine.”

With straight A grades Saffya will study Finance, Accountancy and Management at Nottingham.

She said: “My teachers were great and a massive help. It has been a strange time with all the changes for covid but it has turned out OK. I realised I had to work really hard to get the grades I wanted and it has paid off.”

Director of Sixth Form, Kerry Quinn, said: “It has been a real privilege to work with this group of students. They have worked incredibly hard and have had to face some real obstacles along the way.

"The whole staff team were inspired by their fortitude in facing really high stakes examinations after what has been an exceptionally disrupted two years. More importantly they are now embarking on the next step.

"They should be proud of everything they have achieved.”

