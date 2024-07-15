Linslade Lower School celebrates the Olympics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The children enjoyed a fun day learning about and celebrating the Olympics ready for Paris 2024!!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday 12th July the children from the Key Stage One classes from Linslade Lower School joined together for an Olympic Fun Day. They learned a little about the history and ethos of the Olympic Games, which includes bringing nations together in a celebration of sport.

The children were put into teams representing 10 nations from across the continents and spent the first part of the morning making team badges and designing a medal. They also decorated one of our school Leo lions as a team mascot and made a banner to display their country name in preparation for the opening ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being creative they gathered in the hall where the teams took turns to introduce themselves accompanied by the national anthem of their country. They then paraded onto the field and the games began!

Olympic sports

The children competed in the javelin, an Olympic flag jigsaw relay race, show-jumping with hobby horses, hockey dribbling skills and a tennis racket egg and spoon race.

After lunch, when the scores had been totted up, they took part in a closing ceremony and the bronze, silver and gold medals were awarded, as well as a special award for the best dressed mascot!

We all had a wonderful day and it was lovely to see the children enjoy themselves, showing super team-working skills and collaboration!!