Local litter-picking patrol - children take part in Great Big School Clean

By Steph Spicer
Contributor
Published 17th Apr 2025, 19:45 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 10:24 BST
Class 3 ready to start their litter picking mission on Thrift Road.Class 3 ready to start their litter picking mission on Thrift Road.
Class 3 ready to start their litter picking mission on Thrift Road.
Children at St Leonards VA Lower school, Heath and Reach, took part in this year's 'Great Big School Clean' initiative run by Keep Britain Tidy from 21 March - 6 April.

As part of St Leonards' continued commitment to the nationally recognised 'Eco-schools Green Flag scheme' they have been undertaking a variety of activities around the issue of Litter.

The children are already very passionate about removing litter from their school grounds and carry out weekly school litter picks. To build on this work, the Year 3 class also went into the local area and collected bags of rubbish from Thrift Road and the Recreation Ground.

Class 3 teacher and eco-schools lead Mrs Steph Spicer said: "We are very proud of the achievements of our small village school with regard to our eco school work.

"Our children are passionate about caring for our environment on both a local and global level."

