Pupils return to Leighton Buzzard school after swarming bees forced closure

Pupils have returned to Leighton Middle School after the school was forced to close on Wednesday, June 9, because of swarming bees.

Two colonies of bees were found at the school on Church Square, one of the colonies was starting to swarm on Wednesday morning. For the safety of the school community, the school decided to close and children were sent home and spent the day learning remotely.

They returned to the classroom on Thursday after the bees were safely moved off site.

This was one of the colonies of bees on Wednesday morning

On a post on the school's facebook page on Wednesday evening, it said: "SCHOOL WILL BE OPEN on Thursday 10th June. Thank you for your support this morning.

"The bee keeper and their team have been on site and have managed to ‘collect’ the honey bees. One of the colonies was estimated to be around 6000-7000 bees."

Two colonies of bees were found at the school