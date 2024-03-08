Reading 'rocks' at Dagnall School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The staff and pupils of Dagnall school dressed up as rock-stars for World Book Day this year, proving beyond all doubt that reading really rocks!

The children were also invited to paint a 'story stone' to represent one of their favourite children's books. But this event isn't just a one-hit-wonder; it is just one part of the school's on-going initiative to promote a genuine and enduring love of reading.