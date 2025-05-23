Schoolchildren at Linslade Lower School celebrate Dinosaur Day

By Hazel Farlam
Contributor
Published 23rd May 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 16:40 BST
Meeting the baby dino!Meeting the baby dino!
On Friday, 23rd May, the children from Linslade Lower School were visited by two amazing dinosaurs.

Trixie, the baby T-Rex, and Reggie, her older brother, came into school for a special assembly to celebrate Dino Day. The children dressed up as explorers or dinosaurs and spent the day digging for fossils and learning all about dinosaurs.

“It was a great way to end the half term,” said Mrs Farlam, headteacher, “The children really enjoyed the day and were excited to see the dinosaurs. It was fantastic to see the curriculum come to life! I am sure this is a day the children will remember for a long time!”

The company Giant Journeys provided the fantastic resources and engaging assembly. The school's Parent Teacher Association provided the money for the event. For more pictures, go to the school’s website- www.linsladelower.co.uk

