The Bedford College Group strengthens partnership with Kier

(left to right) Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnership for The Bedford College Group and Tom Martin, Regional Director for Kier Eastern and Midlands.

The Bedford College Group is proud to expand its partnership with Kier through its Employer Partnership Scheme, further enhancing opportunities for students to gain industry insights and hands-on experience.

As part of this collaboration, the Kier Academy will provide regular engagement between Kier professionals and students through monthly sessions, including work placements, workshops, talks, and interactive activities. These initiatives will give students the chance to connect with industry experts and explore careers in construction, infrastructure, and property development.

Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnerships at The Bedford College Group, commented "We are delighted to be working with Kier to offer such fantastic opportunities for our students. Gaining valuable work experience helps them prepare for full-time employment with the skills that employers need. We are also excited to continue our work with Kier through the Kier Academy, which I know students are eager to get involved with."

With over 100 years of industry experience, Kier is a leading provider of Infrastructure Services, Construction, and Property Development. As a strategic supplier to the UK Government, Kier plays a vital role in key sectors, including education, healthcare, transport, custodial, and defence.

Mark Dady, managing director for Kier Construction Eastern & Midlands, said “Young people have so much to offer the construction industry and have so much to gain from working in it. Partnering with Bedford College Group to share critical skills with students is an opportunity to ignite their passion for construction and positively influence their career choices. The construction industry is incredibly varied and offers careers in digital technology, finance, project management, building and so much more and we hope that students will find their calling through this collaboration.”

The Bedford College Group remains dedicated to equipping students with real-world experience, industry connections, and the skills most valued by employers. This partnership reinforces a shared commitment to developing future talent and preparing young people for successful careers in the construction industry.

For more information about The Bedford College Group Employer Partnership Scheme, please email [email protected]

For information on the courses available across The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/