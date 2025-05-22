The college teacher bridging the digital skills gap in Bedfordshire

The Bedford College Group is helping to bridge the digital skills gap between education and industry, by partnering with Cisco Networking Academy thanks to Mark Downing, a Bedford College Lecturer, who has been recognised on a global scale for his innovations.

Mark Downing, who is now the Course Manager for IT Commercial Courses & Digital T-Levels at Bedford College, started his career at the college as an IT Apprentice before working his way up to become a lecturer and gaining his teaching qualifications.

When T-levels were introduced in 2020, Mark used his own experience with learning Cisco technologies to integrate their cutting-edge training into the T Level lessons for over 260 computing and IT learners at the college. His innovative approach also saw him win the Cisco Networking Academy Alumni Changemaker Award for 2024 within the European, Middle East and African Region.

Mark explains: “Cisco have been a mainstay in my own learning, and with the introduction of Higher Technical Qualifications and T-Levels, I made the decision to map over the different specifications to see how we could enhance our main courses with industry qualifications.”

“This has led to our students achieving additional qualifications alongside their main provision, gaining essential digital skills, certification and progressing onto higher education or moving into the digital workplace within four weeks of obtaining their grades. One hundred per cent of our T-level achievers progress to higher level study or a digital workplace—a statistic I am extremely proud of!”

“As part of the T-level courses, students are required to complete 70 hours of industry-related courses (per year) and 315 hours of industry placements. This shows employers that students understand the technologies and have gone above and beyond what a regular qualification would offer. We have a large Cisco Adult provision too, so for anyone looking to update their skillset, we’ll have something for you!”

With the demand for IT and digital skill increasing year on year, the T-Level courses focus on providing learners with technical-based qualifications which are focused on meeting industry and employer needs.

“To be recognised as a Changemaker on such a large scale for my efforts, innovations and positive changes to education is an honour. Cisco provides us with resources, time, practical elements – things that make it enjoyable to teach and fun to learn.”

Bedford College sees numerous students competing in the WorldSkills UK competition, and in 2019 one of Mark’s apprentices who had studied on the Cisco CCNA adult course went on to achieve gold at the UK national level. More recently, under Marks lead, Bedford College was the highest-achieving college in the Cisco Cybersecurity Learn-a-Thon in the UK.

In addition to the T-level qualifications, The Bedford College Group deliver courses in Technical Support, Networking and Cybersecurity for adult learners over the age of 18, along with the traditional 16+ further education provision.

Free training in digital skills is also offered at The Bedford Learning Centre where adult learners can access courses from Basic Computer Skills through to a Level 2 Award in Digital and IT skills.

To find out more about the courses on offer visit the website: Computing | The Bedford College Group | Further and Higher Education