Vandals destroy trees planted in honour of late Queen at Leighton Buzzard playing field

An appeal has gone out to help identify vandals who uprooted trees planted in memory of the late Queen at Vandyke Playing Field.

The trees have been targeted four times since they were planted to commemorate and celebrate the life of the late Queen with the most recent act of vandalism taking place last weekend.

The incidents have been reported but residents have been asked to come forward if they have any information to help police catch the culprits. There are also plans to install CCTV cameras to deter vandals in the future.

Nigel Carnell, leader of Leighton-Linslade Town Council says trees have been uprooted and broken off or damaged and estimates it will cost £1,000 to replace them.

The trees were vandalised at Vandyke Playing Field

In an open letter to Vandyke Road residents he said: “I am sure that you like me you are disappointed and saddened by the actions of one or more individuals this weekend in Vandyke Playing Field.

"Earlier this year, we planted a collection of trees in the space to commemorate and celebrate the life of late Queen. In that short period of time the trees have been attacked no less than four times with the most recent act of vandalism taking place last weekend. Trees have been uprooted and broken off or damaged at significant cost to the town council as we either replant or replace. In addition, it has been disappointing and upsetting for both residents and our grounds team who see their hard work being trashed.

He added: "The damage done is clearly similar, albeit not as high profile and newsworthy as the felling of the sycamore tree on Hadrian’s Wall, and can fairly be described as criminal damage.

“We are also all aware that those involved in the incident have been tried and are awaiting sentencing. If the individuals in Leighton Linslade who carry out this wanton vandalism were to think about their actions and the possible consequences, maybe they would show some remorse and desist. After all, if apprehended they may face the same fate.

“I feel sure that somebody will know who the individual(s) is and may have indeed witnessed one or more of these events of wilful damage taking place.”

Mr Carnell said the trees would be replaced later in the year but that the vandalism would not detract from the objective of a living memorial for all to enjoy.

“This council will not tolerate this level of anti-social behaviour and hope someone comes forward to identify those responsible, so that action can be taken. In the meantime, we plan to install CCTV to monitor the area to ensure no future repeat of this regrettable crime.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “Three silver birch trees were uprooted and snapped in Leighton Buzzard Cemetery on Sunday May 11, causing £500 worth of damage before the suspects made off in an unknown direction.

“Several lines of enquiries were carried out, but due to evidential difficulties, the investigation is no longer active but will be reviewed and re-investigated if further evidence or intelligence comes to light.

“Anyone with information, CCTV or doorbell footage of the area from that day is asked to report online at https://www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/ or via 101 quoting reference 40/26360/”

