Bedfordshire warning as tuberculosis cases rise in region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in Bedfordshire are being warned of the symptoms of tuberculosis as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed there was a 10.2 per cent increase in cases across the East of England last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Provisional annual figures for 2024 show the number of reported TB notifications in the region rose from 410 in 2023 to 452.

And nationally, reported cases of the infection are up by 13% compared to 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Ravi Balakrishnan, TB lead and Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA East of England, said: “TB is curable and preventable, but the disease remains a serious public health issue in England.

A doctor examines the x-rays of a tuberculosis (TB) patient at a clinic. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“If you have moved to England in the last five years from a country where TB is more common, or have any of the symptoms of TB, please see your GP for testing and free treatment.

“Not every persistent cough, along with a fever, is caused by flu or COVID-19. A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than 3 weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB.”

The infection is associated with deprivation and is more common in large urban areas. Among UK-born patients, TB is more common in those who are homelessness, drug or alcohol dependent and are involved with the criminal justice system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The symptoms include a cough that lasts more than 3 weeks, high temperature, night sweats, loss of appetite and weight loss.

TB can spread through close contact with people who have the infection and have symptoms. It can be treated with a long course of antibiotics but can be serious if left untreated.