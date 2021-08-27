New Covid-19 cases rise in Central Bedfordshire for third successive week

Central Bedfordshire has shown a thirdly weekly increase in a row for new cases of Covid-19 in the latest figures, with numbers in local hospitals rising and three deaths in the area too.

The statistics (data up to August 22) show cases in Central Bedfordshire have gone up to 869 new cases (301.1 per 100,000 population), compared to 793 (274.4 per 100,000) for the previous reporting week.

Neighbouring councils are now all reporting case rates over 300 per 100,000 people: Bedford 609 new cases, up 110 (351.4 per 100,000) with 1 death reported, Luton 642 new cases, down 32 (301.3 per 100,000) with 4 deaths reported; Milton Keynes 843 new cases, up 39 (312.9 cases per 100,000) and 3 deaths reported.

The figures also show that 83.9% of Central Beds residents (aged 16+) have had a first jab (889 in the last week), with 72.1% having had two doses (6,768 had jab 2 in last week).

Most affected wards in the last 7 days were: Stotfold and Langford 60; Leighton Buzzard South 59; Ampthill 52; Sandy 50; Cranfield and Marston Moretaine 44; Flitwick 43; Arlesey 43; Biggleswade South 40; Dunstable-Northfields 39; Linslade 34; Leighton Buzzard North 34; Caddington 32; Shefford 31l; Dunstable-Icknield 30; Dunstable-Central 29; Toddington 28; Dunstable-Watling 27; Potton 25; Biggleswade North 25; Houghton Hall 20; Heath and Reach 16; Tithe Farm 16; Eaton Bray 15; Dunstable-Manshead 13; Northill 11; Aspley and Woburn 11; Silsoe and Shillington 11; Barton-le-Clay 9; Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield 8; Parkside 8; Houghton Conquest and Haynes 6.