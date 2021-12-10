Rising Covid rates cause cancellation of Leighton Buzzard's Christmas Eve Carols in the High Street

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade has this morning announced "with great sadness" it has taken the decision to cancel the traditional Carols in the High Street scheduled for 7pm on Christmas Eve.

In the light of the Government's Plan B announcements and the prevailing high infection rates in Central Bedfordshire (as reported here), Rotary say the event which normally attracts thousands of participants has unfortunately become impossible to deliver in a Covid safe way.

Rotary say they are currently in detailed negotiations with Santa to see if he will still be able to visit the area on Christmas Eve before embarking on his duties worldwide. As soon as more information is available on this it will be published on Rotary's social media accounts.

A previous Carols in the High Street event (Photo: Rotary)

In the meantime Rotary have been assured that Santa’s scheduled visits around the town in December will continue as planned (schedule here)