Rising Covid rates cause cancellation of Leighton Buzzard's Christmas Eve Carols in the High Street
Rotary says the event normally attracts thousands
The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade has this morning announced "with great sadness" it has taken the decision to cancel the traditional Carols in the High Street scheduled for 7pm on Christmas Eve.
In the light of the Government's Plan B announcements and the prevailing high infection rates in Central Bedfordshire (as reported here), Rotary say the event which normally attracts thousands of participants has unfortunately become impossible to deliver in a Covid safe way.
Rotary say they are currently in detailed negotiations with Santa to see if he will still be able to visit the area on Christmas Eve before embarking on his duties worldwide. As soon as more information is available on this it will be published on Rotary's social media accounts.
In the meantime Rotary have been assured that Santa’s scheduled visits around the town in December will continue as planned (schedule here)
Rotary President Simon Marshall said: “We are very sad that we cannot organise Christmas Eve Carols in the High Street this year but our priority must always be the health and wellbeing of the public and our risk assessment coupled with government guidelines indicates the event cannot be delivered in a Covid safe way. We all hope that Carols can return in 2022.”