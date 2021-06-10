Volunteers proud to play their part as Leighton Buzzard's Covid vaccination centre prepares to close

Volunteers who have supported Leighton Buzzard's Covid vaccination centre have spoken of their pride at playing a part in the jab roll-out as the rugby club site prepares to administer its final jabs.

As previously reported, Leighton Buzzard Primary Care Network will cease operations after tomorrow (Friday, June 11). The PCN was only ever asked to vaccinate priority groups 1 to 9 and it was always planned for the mass vaccination sites to protect the younger cohorts. In addition, the mass sites now have Pfizer and Astra Zeneca supplies.

As the doors prepare to close, the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade has sent its sincere thanks to all those staff and volunteers who have over the last six months worked tirelessly to deliver the vaccine programme from Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club.

Freemasons Gary Albert and Jez Dodd also volunteered

Rotary president Simon Marshall said: “Rotary have been privileged to play a small part in the vaccine programme at the rugby club, assisting local residents as they arrived and departed the venue sometimes in severe weather conditions.

"None of those Rotarians present will forget the Sunday in January when the winter snow arrived, but the car park was cleared and salted and residents were able to get their life saving jabs. Rotary sends its sincere thanks to all those who took part - our community at its very best."

Bedfordshire Freemasons have also been involved in the community effort. Freemasons Gary Albert and Jez Dodd, who are both members of Leighton Cross Lodge, are just two of the volunteers who have assisted at the rugby club.

Gary, who has been volunteering there regularly since January, said: "Volunteering here has been a fantastic experience, not only in terms of giving something back to help the local

Rotarian Mike Birdseye ready to book people in

community, but the volunteers have developed into both an effective team and a group of friends.

"Although I am pleased the facility is no longer needed, it will be a little sad to see it end. I am looking forward to our farewell BBQ on Friday, but I’m pretty sure many of us will

volunteer together again at another centre.

"I am also proud that Freemasons across the country have stepped up to help at their local centres. We always try to support charitable and community projects in our local areas, and

That Sunday in January with Rotarian snowmen!

I am delighted to have been able to do something to support Leighton Buzzard."

Once the rugby club operation has closed, the nearest mass vaccination sites are in Wing and Dunstable. Local pharmacies are also joining in with the roll-out as reported here.