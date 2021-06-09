Departing owner of Linslade dental practice speaks of her 'incredible journey' as sale of premises is announced

The departing owner of a Linslade dental practice has spoken of her 'incredible journey' as the sale of the premises in Soulbury Road is announced.

Cherry Trees is a three-surgery, predominantly private dental practice which has served the community since the early 1980s through routine dentistry, as well as more specialised treatments including implants, orthodontics and endodontics.

The practice was owned by Dr Debbie Ganguli who decided to sell to pursue other interests and spend more time with family.

Cherry Trees Dental Practice

She said: “Having owned Cherry Trees Dental Practice for over a decade, it was not an easy decision to sell but now was the right time. It has been an incredible journey with lots of fond memories, but I now look forward to spending more time with family.

"I’ll of course miss staff members that have gone onto become good friends, but I’m sure they are in very capable new hands in Dr Sushma Rao.”

Cherry Trees Dental Practice has been purchased for an undisclosed sum by first-time buyer, Dr Rao, who said: “Having decided the time was right to take the next step in my career and become a practice owner, my husband and I viewed several practices.

"We were immediately attracted to Cherry Trees Dental Practice which is situated within a lovely property and has a fantastic reputation. We look forward to working alongside an excellent team and building upon the prior success of the practice and wish Debbie the best in her future endeavours.”

Steve O’Connor, business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, added: “I’m delighted for both Debbie and Sushma who were a genuine pleasure to work with throughout this transaction. As a practice sales agent, it is always a rewarding feeling when sales complete and we have happy buyers and sellers. Cherry Trees is a particular highlight, knowing that Debbie can now focus on other commitments and priorities, whilst Sushma can look forward to getting to know her new team and patients.