Leighton Buzzard's MP 'snubbed' by health minister who declined meeting

The Health Minister, Karin Smyth MP, has turned down the opportunity to discuss Leighton Buzzard health facilities with Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB).

Lib Dem Central Bedfordshire Councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay has dubbed the move as a "major snub" to the town's Labour MP, Alex Mayer, who requested the meeting.

In a response to a parliamentary question from Ms Mayer, the Health Minister declined to meet with the BLMK ICB “at this time”, instead urging them and local residents to take part in a future national consultation exercise.

However, despite the refusal to meet, Ms Mayer says that she is "pleased" that, in answer to her question, the government "swiftly recognised" the pressure on primary care infrastructure in Leighton-Linslade.

Alex Mayer MP in Westminster. Image supplied by Ms Mayer.

Councillor Holland-Lindsay (Leighton Linslade South ward) claimed: “For years, the Conservatives turned their back on Leighton Buzzard and refused to deliver the health facilities the town so badly needs. Now, just months after the election, it looks like the new Labour government is set to do exactly the same.

“Snubbing local residents and telling them to fill out a future national consultation is a disgraceful attitude, particularly when local patient groups have spent so long collecting vital evidence from the town about the urgency of local need."

Local Liberal Democrats at Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) say that the minister’s refusal to meet the MP is "deeply concerning" for the future prospects of new health facilities in the town under the Labour government.

In response to the minister's request, Alex Mayer MP, said: “Good public services, including health facilities, are important in order to have thriving communities. I am pleased that the government has swiftly recognised the pressure on primary care infrastructure in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade in answer to my question.

"The NHS is on its knees and there is a £22 billion black hole in the country’s finances, so I agree it is important for residents to feed into the new government’s 10-year Plan for Health. It’s not just about new buildings - it’s about the health professionals we need to staff them."

An update from the BLMK ICB is set to be presented at Central Bedfordshire Council’s Health Scrutiny Committee on September 9.

Also commenting on the update, Councillor Holland-Lindsay added: "Despite over 18 months of work by the ICB, the report reveals that they are still no clearer as to whether it is possible to sell the land on Vandyke Road to enable a new health facility to be built, and that there is still no sign of the long overdue Outline Business Case."

Meanwhile, the BLMK ICB says it is busy working "closely" with the Department of Health and Social Care to confirm the new government's position on the potential sale of the Vandyke Road site - which could then fund additional services. It also expects to launch an Integrated Minor Injuries Clinic for Leighton-Linslade in January. It confirmed that the Outline Business Case will be shared once the government has stated its position on the sale of land at Vandyke Road.