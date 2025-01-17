New roles for Bedfordshire colleagues supporting patients from home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Bedfordshire-based members of staff have been promoted to new roles that can allow service users to be cared for from the comfort of their own home.

Colleagues working across Bedfordshire have been given the opportunity to take on new, exciting roles to support residents in the region.

Two positions have been given to colleagues to work on Virtual Wards. This enables service users to receive care where they feel most comfortable – home. Each service user has a tailored care plan to meet their individual needs, and staff routinely visit to check-in on their progress.

Community Matrons Tania Pettet and Carrie Halsey-Fage will begin working across Virtual Wards, with the latter recently completing the Advanced Clinical Practice (ACP) qualification. This is a master’s level qualification for those who have developed skills and knowledge to take on additional responsibilities in the NHS.

From left to right: Bedfordshire Community Health Services colleagues Tania Pettet, Carrie Halsey-Fage and Bea Dodson.

Tania completed her ACP qualification in 2016, and has since held various positions across primary care and community health services.

Commenting on her appointment, Tania said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Virtual Ward Bedford North team as an Advanced Clinical Practitioner (ACP). This new service is all about supporting patients in the comfort of their own homes, and I am excited to be part of it.

“My role involves working closely with the team to provide care, assess health needs, and help prevent unnecessary hospital stays. It is great to be part of a service that makes a real difference in our community, helping people stay well and get the care they need without leaving home.”

Carrie added: “I am excited to have been appointed as the ACP for Mid Bedfordshire. I am looking forward to improving patient care, supporting people’s choice to stay at home and speeding up recovery time while freeing up hospital beds for patients most in need.”

Another colleague, Bea Dodson, is currently taking the ACP qualification. Upon completion, she will begin a new role within the Bedfordshire Rapid Response team. This is a nursing service to provide urgent crisis interventions to support hospital admission avoidance.

“As a newly appointed trainee ACP, I love that it can be such a diverse and varied environment. This is a role where I feel I am able to make a difference to the care of patients within their own homes.

“By working to build a progressive community Rapid Response Service, I feel excited for the future of delivery and how this will improve patient care”, Bea concluded.