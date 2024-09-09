Over 200 people attend 'peaceful' torchlight vigil campaigning for better healthcare in Leighton-Linslade

More than 200 people attended a peaceful torchlight vigil to demand better healthcare facilities for Leighton-Linslade.

Campaigners gathered at the Market Cross just before 7pm on Friday (September 6) to call for a fourth doctors surgery and a health hub for the town.

The mayor, David Bligh, gave a speech before everyone shone their torches or phone lights into the sky.

Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) says it is busy working "closely" with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to confirm the new government's position on the potential sale of the Vandyke Road site - which could then fund additional services. Meanwhile, it expects to launch an Integrated Minor Injuries Clinic for Leighton-Linslade in January.

Torchlight vigil at the Market Cross. Image supplied by the Leighton-Linslade Health Provision Group.

Susanne Purvis, leader of the 'Leighton Linslade Health Matters!' campaign, said: "The vigil was a success, with more than 200 people attending. David Bligh, the mayor, did a good introduction, and made a speech about what we were aiming for and how supportive the town council is.

"There were many people not previously connected with the campaign, so they also signed our petition and offered encouragement and further ideas.

"All went off peacefully. It was not as dusky as I had hoped, but it was very effective."

The 'Leighton Linslade Health Matters!' campaign, calling for a health hub and fourth doctors surgery, was launched this summer and its petition now has over 2,000 signatures.

The mayor makes a speech. Image supplied by the Leighton-Linslade Health Provision Group.

The movement has been organised by the Leighton-Linslade Health Provision Group (LLHPG), and the vigil was featured on ITV Anglia West on the Friday.

Susanne said: "A young woman filmed three [people] from the health provision group and the mayor, and interviewed us together and individually."

The petition will be presented at a full meeting of Central Bedfordshire Council on September 26.

However, there is still plenty of time to add your signature if you haven't already. There will be a 'Leighton Linslade Health Matters!' stall at Saturday's market in the High Street (September 14), and it has also been circulated among local pubs and community groups. The petition will officially close on September 19.

Susanne added: "The area covered now has 53,000 residents and nearly 10,000 new houses in less than a few years. We are the largest town in England that does not have a walk in centre, health hub, or cottage hospital - and that's not right."

Once the petition - which has been compiled on paper - has been submitted, the LLHPG are looking to start an online one to reach a younger audience.

A BLMK ICB spokesman, said: "The ICB is now working closely with DHSC officials and other relevant local stakeholders to confirm the new government’s position on the potential sale of the Vandyke Road site. All of the options considered in the OBC are dependent on additional funding being made available ICB through the sale of the Vandyke Road site."

A CBC spokeswoman, said: “We are working with NHS partners, who are actively perusing options in the Leighton Buzzard area. The BLMK ICB is responsible for providing primary care services and GPs."