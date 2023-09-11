Watch more videos on Shots!

Local health campaigners have welcomed plans announced by the Bedford, Luton & Milton Keynes (BLMK) Integrated Care Board to build a new GP surgery with some additional primary care space, in the east of town.

The cost would be mostly funded by the sale of a 1.7 hectare piece of Government owned land off Vandyke Road.

Edith Griffith, Chair of the PPG Health Provision campaign group said: "This was promised many years ago and it's good that BLMK is finally moving forward with it. In our recent patient survey with over 5,000 respondents, a fourth surgery was a priority need. We are pleased to be working with BLMK in delivering this project and it has been urged strongly to give ALL residents the chance to view and influence the plan and then get up and running as quickly as possible."

But campaigners say they are still very concerned that there appears to be no movement on the long-promised health hub for the town. Plans for a Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) Health Hub network announced in 2018 predicted that the Leighton-Linslade Health Hub would be complete by 2023. As things stand, there is no commitment from CBC and BLMK to deliver this.

Central Beds Councillor for Leighton Linslade South Shaun Roberts said: "We are disappointed that BLMK is not bringing forward more ambitious plans for the town. We too welcome plans for a new surgery and primary care space, but it's clear that the town needs much more."

"Whilst this should make a difference and start to reduce the pressure on getting GP appointments, the battle for the necessary range of healthcare facilities that our town needs to avoid patient travel for basic care, is far from over. We must all keep working and fighting for, at very least, the Urgent Care Centre - another key priority identified by residents."

In a statement this month BLMK said it was working on an outline business case to “consider in detail what form any additional health facility in the town could take, what services could be provided and, crucially, how such a facility could be delivered in an affordable and sustainable way.”