Ronnie’s charity skydive in memory of Stanbridge dad who lost his life to cancer

An 18-year-old teenager is doing a charity skydive in memory of his dad Richard Paice, who died nearly three years ago.

Richard, of Stanbridge, lost his battle with cancer after numerous opportunities were missed to spot what turned out to be a devastating terminal cancer diagnosis.

The father-of-four and former Morning Crew presenter ‘Rentie’ on Chiltern FM, first became ill in February and died in August 2022, aged just 51.

His son Ronnie will be undertaking the skydive in Milton Keynes on Father’s Day and has launched a fundraising campaign to support Keech Hospice, a favourite charity of his father’s.

Said Ronnie: “I have decided to do a skydive in memory of my Dad on Father’s Day, June 15. My dad had always wanted to do a sky dive to raise money for Keech Cottage, a hospice he raised thousands for over the years.

“Sadly on August 21, 2022 my dad passed away after a very short battle with cancer. Although my dad didn't make it to the hospice, they were fantastic supporting my mum, my siblings and myself afterwards so I would like to do this to give back to them.”

His mother Sasha said she was very proud of Ronnie, who is due to start a plumbing apprenticeship, and has already topped his fundraiser target of £1,000.

She said: “We are coping, doing well now – we’ve all come to terms with our loss and this is a positive. Ronnie knew his dad raised money and supported Keech Cottage and said he wanted to do this for him and for the hospice. Give something back.”

Sasha recalls how she had to fight for her husband to see a doctor and be "taken seriously" - eventually finding out too late that he had Stage 4 cancer, as reported in the LBO.

She said she tried desperately to book an appointment at Leighton Road Surgery when her husband had severe stomach pains, while A&E doctors at Luton and Dunstable Hospital (L&D) just sent him home with antacids.

After nearly two months of speaking to doctors and visiting A&E at Luton & Dunstable Hospital Sasha was so worried and desperate she rang the L&D. She said: “I was crying because I was frightened. I rang the L&D, and was told by a nurse: 'We failed him. He never should have left the hospital - he is down as a failed discharge.

Richard’s devastating diagnosis was finally confirmed on April 29, 2021 when a consultant explained it was 98 per cent certain that Richard had a tumour in his stomach – and it was likely that it had spread to the liver.

The heartbreaking experience prompted Sasha to warn others to persevere and try to get a second opinion if they have serious health concerns.

Sasha told the LBO: “My really big message is that if you aren't well, push and push and push until you are satisfied, because we never were. Who else is sat at home now because they have been diagnosed over the phone? It was too late for us but it might not be too late for someone else."

Donate to Ronnie’s fundraiser here.

