Have your say on community halls across Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

Residents are invited to have their say on ways to support and sustain community buildings and village halls in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard.

Central Bedfordshire Council has been working with Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity on a review of its community buildings and village halls and other community facilities, such as Scout and Guide halls across the borough, to gain a comprehensive and accurate picture of community facilities across the area.

The review involved collecting information about venue facilities, including data on everything from Wi-Fi to car parks. Resident feedback will build on this intelligence by inviting wider views on the outcome of this review.

Central Beds Council HQ

Cllr Tracey Stock, Executive Member for Health, Wellbeing and Communities, said: “Community buildings and village halls perform a vital role in our communities. They are venues for a range of community activities where local people can come together to organise and participate in social activities which help to build community spirit and local resilience. Importantly, they provide opportunities for access to local services and are hubs for community and volunteer led activities.”

Cliff Andrew, from Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity, added: “Community buildings and village halls have always been important and for over 65 years Beds RCC has played a central role in supporting the volunteers who manage them. In this time of Covid-recovery and increasing digital interaction, the importance of community spaces is greater than ever, providing places for residents and groups to meet in-person and build thriving relationships and communities.”

The aim of the consultation is to invite stakeholder and resident feedback on a draft ‘vision’ for community buildings and village halls as well as the broader findings of the review which will be used to inform the development of an action plan to support community facilities.