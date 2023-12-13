Last call for families to enjoy a Santa Steam and Mince Pie festive train ride at Leighton Buzzard Railway
Children and families in Leighton Buzzard can tuck into a mince pie or two on a festive train ride with Santa.
There are still tickets left for a Santa Steam and Mince Pie Special at Leighton Buzzard Railway.
Trains run on various dates in December up to Thursday 29, including 'twilight' departures at 1730 between Saturday 16 and Christmas Eve.
Available dates include:
Wednesday Dec 13 - 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2pm
Monday Dec 18 - 10.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm and 5.30pm
Wednesday Dec 20 -12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm and 5.30pm
Thursday Dec 21 - 10.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm and 5.30pm
Friday Dec 22 - 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm and 5.30pm.
Santa will be off on his much-needed holiday once Christmas is over, but for a couple of days families can still enjoy the festive steam train ride and seasonal refreshments.
There will be hourly departures between 11am and 2pm, on Wednesday December 27 through to Friday December 29.
Visit the railway website for information and booking.