Vegan and sustainable goodies on sale as Leighton Buzzard Vegan Market set to paint the town green next weekend

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:05 BST

There will be vegan and sustainable goodies aplenty in Leighton Buzzard next weekend.

Ethical and sustainable event organiser Market Co is returning to Leighton Buzzard on Sunday May 14.

The vegan market is set to take over the High Street with a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing, arts & crafts and charity stalls – all created by a selection of ethical and sustainable businesses.

Market founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be back in Leighton Buzzard. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers. We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Leighton Buzzard.”

The market will run from 10.30am to 4pm.

