Woburn scoops Gold and Best Large Village award in Anglia in Bloom competition

Woburn has been awarded Gold and also voted the best Large Village in East Anglia by Anglia in Bloom.

The award is in recognition of the hard work by the Woburn in Bloom group to keep the village looking blooming marvellous with hanging baskets and tubs full of flowers along with new roadside borders courtesy of Woburn traders.

The prestigious win has been dedicated to the late Chris McDonnell, who died last year. Chris first started the Woburn in Bloom group in 2017 and always dreamed of winning a Gold award, making the win extra special.

Rob Croft, chairperson Woburn in Bloom, said: “Woburn's first gold award this year is a fitting tribute to Chris McDonnell, Woburn in Bloom's previous chairperson, who sadly passed away at the end of last year.

"After initially entering the RHS's Anglia in Bloom campaign in 2017, she strove to achieve the gold standard in Woburn having owned the florist shop in the village.”

Five members of the group attended the Anglia in Bloom award ceremony which was held in Huntington on September 20.

A spokesman said: “It was a very pleasant day out but we missed seeing our colleagues from Leighton Buzzard. Maybe next year?”

Leighton-Linslade Town Council decided it would not enter the RHS Anglia in Bloom this year, following a "demoralising" experience in 2022.

Councillors made the decision not to continue with the competition in 2023 after volunteers were left "disappointed with a Silver Gilt" and feeling that they had been treated "unfairly".

A town council spokesman explained: “It was agreed that a day of local celebration would be held instead of entering the annual Anglia in Bloom competition.

“It was accepted this would better recognise the work of its volunteers who, through their endeavours, make a meaningful contribution toward environmental and floral improvements.”

The Anglia in Bloom competition is entered by communities in towns, villages and cities with groups assessed for their achievements in three core categories; Horticultural Excellence, Environmental Responsibility, and Community Participation.