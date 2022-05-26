15-year-old girl is missing from Leighton Buzzard - can you help police appeal?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for any information about Milly, who has been missing since May 24.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: “Have you seen missing 15-year-old Milly?

“Milly has been missing from Leighton Buzzard since May 24 and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Milly. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

“Milly is of slim build and has dyed blonde/orange hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black and gold jacket with black bottoms.