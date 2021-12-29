Chair of Leighton Linslade Helpers gifted surprise spa break from Heart FM

The dedicated chair of the Leighton-Linslade Helpers was given a special surprise during a radio interview on Heart FM.

Sarah Cursons, 29, was live on air with presenters Kelly Brook and Jason King, as she chatted about the charity and its work in the community.

However, to her shock, Sarah was then gifted a spa trip for two as a thank you for all her hard work over the pandemic.

Sarah (left) being interviewed on Heart FM by presenters Kelly Brooks (pictured) and Jamie King on December 11. Images: Heart FM.

Sarah told the LBO: "I had a call from Heart Radio and they said that they wanted to interview me, because one of the DofE [Duke of Edinburgh] mums had given them my number and said that I would be a good person to talk to about the foodbank.

"I thought I was going on to talk about the Helpers but I got a shock!

"For the first little bit I was telling them about the amazing volunteers we have. But then they told me that the DofE mum, Heather Holmes, had nominated me for a spa day to give back to people who had helped out in the community.

"I messaged her afterwards saying thank you, she didn't need to do it, but she said 'No, you deserve it'."

Sarah added: "I've got a two-person gift so I'm going to offer it out to one of the volunteers. Everything we do is down to the amazing teamwork of the Helpers, it's not just me!"

The Leighton Linslade Helpers was founded in March 2020 to provide services to members of the public who were vulnerable or isolating during the lockdown.

It has since gone from strength to strength and still offers food parcels, a click and collect delivery service, prescription collection service, and phone calls from the Leighton Listeners.

Explaning why she joined during the first lockdown, Sarah said: "I came in a couple of weeks after lockdown started because June Tobin inspired me to come on board.

"I was just going through a bit of a rough patch in my life and she invited me to come down. It's thanks to her, otherwise I wouldn't be where I am now."

The Leighton Linslade Helpers are still spreading the word about their new community fridge (see below) while they also have some exciting news for the New Year - so watch this space!

Meanwhile, the team is still looking for food donations, "especially with New Year coming", as they have already seen a ten per cent increase in demand [as of the week beginning December 20].

Sarah added: "No matter what your background, if you are struggling, we are there to help no matter what.

"I would like to say thank you to June, to everyone who supported us in the community, and to the volunteers. It's a A-class team and they are amazing."