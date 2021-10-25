Leighton Linslade Helpers launch town's first Community Fridge

The Leighton Linslade Helpers were delighted to launch the town’s first Community Fridge today (October 25).

The zero waste initiative will provide a space where everyone can share surplus food, including kind donations from local food businesses, supermarkets, producers, households and gardens.

The project is part of a national network of community fridges through a charitable organisation called The Hubbub Foundation, which works primarily in partnership with Fairshare, Neighbourly and the Co-op.

Leighton Linslade Community Fridge. Photo: Leighton Linslade Community Helpers.

The volunteers will also be building connections with all local supermarkets and food businesses as the initiative grows.

Speaking today before the launch, Sarah Cursons, chair of Leighton Linslade Helpers, said: “It opens at 2pm and we’re very excited. If people want to come in they can help themselves to food, and we’re also encouraging businesses to join in and donate.

“Access is open to everyone in our community who wish to use it, either to donate surplus food that we can accept, or to access food that is available at their own free leisure.”

Lead coordinator of the Leighton Linslade Helpers, June Tobin, had the idea to open a Community Fridge and residents are welcome to bring along surplus food, so long as packets have not been opened.

The project works in a different way to the food bank which is already run by the Helpers, as that is for individuals and families with referrals, whereas anyone can access the Community Fridge.

Sarah added: “This self help scheme will help to eliminate food wastage and reduce landfill waste.

“It’s promoting zero waste and helping the environment.”

The Community Fridge open hours are: Monday - 2pm to 6pm; Tuesday - 11am to 3pm; Wednesday - 11am to 3pm, 6pm to 8pm; Thursday - 2pm to 6pm; Friday - 11am to 3pm; Saturday - 10pm to 2pm.

Sarah concluded: “Our Community Fridge is run entirely by volunteers at Leighton Linslade Helpers for the community. We hope you will make use of it and spread the word.”