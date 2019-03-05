Children thrilled to see Princess Royal land in Linslade – and pose for a photo in front of her helicopter!

Children from Cedars Day Nursery were delighted as they were able to welcome the Princess Royal to Linslade as she flew in for a nearby engagement at Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade.

Pre-schoolers from the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery in Mentmore Road attended the helicopter landing at Cedars Upper School, equipped with handmade welcome banners in order to greet Princess Anne on arrival.

The pupils pose by the helicopter

After watching the royal car procession pass, the excited children were invited by the helicopter’s pilot to pose in front of the aircraft for a group photograph.

Cedars Day Nursery Manager, Michelle Nokes said: “The children were absolutely thrilled to see Princess Anne and receive a wave from her as she drove past. We are extremely excited that she is visiting Leighton Buzzard and feel this is a memory we will all cherish for a very long time.”

