Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel meeting cancelled 24 hours after being confirmed

A proposed extraordinary meeting of Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Panel has been cancelled — prompting questions about timing, transparency, and the police and crime commissioner’s (PCC) public accountability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposed extraordinary meeting of Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Panel has been cancelled.

The meeting had been scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, to discuss two key issues: a letter from Bedford mayor Tom Wootton warning of a “public order crisis” in the borough, and two recent loans totalling £8.5 million, as disclosed by the Public Works Loan Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011 gives panels the power to require PCCs to attend and answer questions. While it does not legally compel attendance at every extraordinary meeting, it reinforces the panel’s statutory role in ensuring transparency and holding the commissioner to account.

PCC John Tizard

According to the Panel’s own Procedure Rules, 15 clear working days’ notice is required for extraordinary meetings.

The PCC had declined to attend the proposed session, he is due to be attending a Neighbourhood Watch 40th anniversary event.

It is understood his deputy, Umme Ali, was unavailable to attend this event in his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panel chair Paul Downing said: “Several panel members are not happy, but there’s no point holding a meeting to discuss the PCC’s strategic decisions when he is not present.

“The Panel is keen to learn more about how the chief constable is being held responsible for the policing of town centres, and Bedford in particular, and why those loans were obtained… and how they are to be repaid.”

While not unlawful, the cancellation announced just a day after the meeting was made public has raised concerns about the scrutiny process and the commissioner’s priorities.

A new meeting date has not yet been announced. The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) has been contacted for comment.