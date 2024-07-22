'Dangerous' paedophile from Leighton Buzzard jailed for 14 years for sexually abusing child
Peter Cutler, 62, will now spend the next 14 years in prison, plus an additional seven years on licence, after pleading guilty to 22 offences relating to child sexual abuse.
The abuse spanned over five years, until the child, who is now a teenager, opened up to a trusted adult. Together they reported it to police and were able to work with specialist officers.
Subsequently, Cutler was arrested, however whilst he was out on police bail, he admitted to family members that he had sexually abused a child. When he was asked to explain himself, he claimed he didn’t know what he was doing.
Cutler, of Heath Road, Leighton Buzzard, was sentenced on Thursday (July 18) after pleading guilty to:
Seven counts of assaulting a child by penetration
Six counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child
Five counts of sexual assault of a child
Two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child,
Two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act
He will serve 14 years in prison, with an extended licence period of seven years on his release, due to his dangerousness.
Cutler will also have to adhere to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a Restraining Order, with notification requirements for life.
Detective Constable Matt McCarthy, from Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “I’m glad that Cutler received a significant sentence, and is now off the streets and can’t pose a danger to any other child.
“Child sexual abuse is a most horrendous experience; it not only ruins a child’s young years but stays with them through into adulthood.
“If anything has happened to you, no matter how long ago, it is never too late to come forward and tell us. We are here for you when you’re ready and will do everything we can to get justice for you, and we have a number of specially trained officers who are here to support you.”
Anyone who wants to come forward and report sexual abuse, regardless of when it happened, can contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or report online via their website.