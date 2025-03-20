Driver who travelled over 60 miles to visit Leighton Buzzard has car seized

PCSO Carne in the seized vehicle. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.

A vehicle was seized in Leighton Buzzard after its driver was caught without insurance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car was towed away from the High Street on Tuesday (March 18) and the motorist has been reported for the offence.

It will now go through the courts process.

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "PCSO Rachel Carne enjoyed driving this vehicle on to the back of a recovery truck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With nearly 30 years of experience with Beds Police, it’s always interesting to hear why people don’t have insurance – especially when they have travelled over 60 miles to come shopping in Leighton Buzzard."

Inspector Ed Finn of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Driving without insurance is a serious motoring offence and one we will consistently pursue, as our recent operation in Luton, where we caught 43 offenders, demonstrated.

“It is an offence we can easily detect and we will take action. It is not a victimless crime and can often be an indicator of wider road safety issues around the vehicle and its driver.

“Motorists driving without insurance face a minimum fine of £300 and six penalty points on their licence. You can check whether your vehicle is insured here on the Motor Insurers’ Bureau database.”